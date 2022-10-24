RCMP seek suspects in Delburne, Alta. armed break-in, robbery

News -

RCMP officials are asking for tips from the public after two males forced their way into a home in Delburne, Alta. on the weekend and threatened the occupants at gunpoint.

According to Mounties, two masked males, ages not confirmed, entered a home in the village approximately 35 kilometres east of Red Deer at around 7 a.m. Sunday and proceeded to rob the residents. Each suspect was armed with a handgun and both fled through the backdoor of the home.

The suspects were both described as:

Wearing dark clothing;

Having slim builds; and,

Being between 173 (5'8) and 180 centimetres tall (5'11")

One of the suspects had blonde hair while the other had dark hair as well as a face tattoo below his left eye.

RCMP have not released a vehicle description in connection with the case or indicated what was stolen.

Anyone with information about the Delburne robbery is asked to contact the Three Hills RCMP detachment at 403-443-5539 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.