Authorities hope the public will be able to help them track down a vehicle and driver after a hit and run crash last Saturday in the Town of High River.

On January 6 at about 9:00 p.m., High River RCMP was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 5 Street S.E. and 3 Avenue.

They say a black Jeep Liberty was southbound on 5 Street when it crashed into a white Hyundai Santa Fe on 3 Avenue.

The driver of the Santa Fe drove away from the scene of the crash despite sustaining serious damage, leaving behind a number of pieces of the vehicle, including a section of the front bumper and licence plate.

Investigators are looking for a white, 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe with the B.C. licence plate EB133A.

Police say the vehicle would have significant front end damage.

Efforts to find the vehicle and registered owner have not proven to be fruitful so far and the driver hasn’t reported the crash to any police service.

Anyone with information on location of the vehicle or the identity of the driver is asked to contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2356. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.