Members of the Raymond RCMP are investigating reports a driver threw a kitten out of a moving truck on Highway 4 on Friday afternoon.

According to RCMP, a witness reported seeing a man in a newer model white pickup truck driving southbound on Highway 4 near the intersection with Highway 845, roughly 10 kilometres southeast of Lethbridge, at approximately 5:00 p.m.

The driver allegedly opened the window of the truck and tossed a black kitten out of the cab. The kitten was struck by a second southbound vehicle that was travelling alongside the truck.

The driver of the second vehicle reported the incident to police and she was the one to discover that the cat had not survived. The kitten, believed to be less than a year old, had no tags.

The make and model of the suspect vehicle have not been confirmed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Raymond RCMP detachment at 403-752-4747 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.