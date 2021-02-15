CALGARY -- Members of the High River RCMP detachment are asking for tips from the public as they attempt to identify a driver who repeatedly spat in the face of a man walking his dog last month.

According to RCMP, a man was walking his dog on Jan. 27 when he attempted to cross the street in the marked crosswalk at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Third Street S.E. A dark coloured Honda Civic nearly collided with the man and dog while they were crossing.

Investigators say the driver of the Honda Civic exited the car and proceeded to spit multiple times into the man's face.

The suspect is described as a blond-haired, Caucasian woman who is believed to be approximately 20 years old.

RCMP officials say the incident is not being investigated as a hate crime.

Anyone who witnessed the encounter or has information regarding the identity of the driver is asked to contact the High River RCMP detachment at 403-652-2357 or Crime Stoppers.