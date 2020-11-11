CALGARY -- RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding 36-year-old Kristina Hatcher.

Police say Hatcher was last seen in Crowsnest Pass on Nov. 6 but was active on social media Wednesday, Nov.11.

Officials believe that Hatcher is in the Calgary area and there is a concern for her safety and well being.

Hatcher is described as:

5’4 tall (162 cm)

134 Ibs (60 kg)

Blonde hair

Blues eyes

Anyone with information about this matter is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



