CALGARY -- The RCMP are seeking the public's assistance to locate two adults believed to be in possession of a stolen car related to an earlier death investigation.

The death was discovered Sunday, December 29, when a deceased individual was discovered near Spring Bank Airport, which the RCMP now believe was a homicide.

The victim's car, a bronze-coloured 2013 Kia Optima with license tag E22149 is missing, and the RCMP believe the two suspects may be in possession of it and possibly in the Calgary area.

The two suspects are 34-year-old Trista Nadene Tinkler and 51-year-old Robert Gordon Daignault.

Police describe Tinkler as 167 cm (5'6"), weighing 70 kg (154 pounds) with red hair and brown eyes.

Daignault is described as 175 centimeters (5'9"), weighing 84 kg (185 lbs), with hazel eyes and a bald head.

Tinkler has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, theft of credit card, and failure to comply with appearance notice or promise to appear.

Daignault is charged with possession of property obtained by crime, theft of credit card, failure to comply with appearance notice or promise to appear and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

The RCMP believe the suspects may be armed and present a danger to the public. Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is asked to contat Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000. Anonymous tipsters may contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8577 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app.