Advertisement
RCMP seize drugs, forged documents, counterfeit money in Didsbury, Alta.
Published Friday, February 26, 2021 3:25PM MST
Two people are facing charges after RCMP seized drugs, forged documents and counterfeit money from a home in Didsbury. (File photo)
Share:
CALGARY -- Serving a search warrant at a home in Didsbury, Alta. has resulted in a quantity of drugs being seized, along with forged documents and counterfeit money.
RCMP conducted the raid on Tuesday and recovered:
- 1.3 grams of heroin;
- 6 grams of methamphetamine;
- Fentanyl;
- 27 grams of cocaine;
- More than one litre of gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB), and;
- 42 tabs of buprenorphine.
Police also seized counterfeit bank notes, and multiple Social Insurance Number and identification cards from various victims.
Morgan Stephen Winter, 47, of Didsbury is charged with:
- Three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and;
- Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Sara Joy Hollar, 30, of Red Deer, is charged with:
- Three counts of possession of a controlled substance;
- Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking;
- Two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, and;
- Failure to comply with release order.
Both were scheduled to appear in court on Friday.