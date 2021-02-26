CALGARY -- Serving a search warrant at a home in Didsbury, Alta. has resulted in a quantity of drugs being seized, along with forged documents and counterfeit money.

RCMP conducted the raid on Tuesday and recovered:

1.3 grams of heroin;

6 grams of methamphetamine;

Fentanyl;

27 grams of cocaine;

More than one litre of gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB), and;

42 tabs of buprenorphine.

Police also seized counterfeit bank notes, and multiple Social Insurance Number and identification cards from various victims.

Morgan Stephen Winter, 47, of Didsbury is charged with:

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and;

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Sara Joy Hollar, 30, of Red Deer, is charged with:

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking;

Two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, and;

Failure to comply with release order.

Both were scheduled to appear in court on Friday.