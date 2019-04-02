An Alberta man is facing a number of charges after RCMP confiscated drugs, weapons and cash while executing a search warrant on a home in the Rocky View area last week.

In February, the Crime Reduction Unit launched an investigation after learning about a man who was allegedly trafficking cocaine and conducted energy weapons in southern Alberta.

Jamie Allan Moreault, 38, of Rocky View County, was arrested on March 28 and is charged with 12 criminal code offences including; possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of prohibited weapons for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, possession of a restricted firearm and careless storage of a firearm.

“This bust is certainly the largest bust I’ve seen since I’ve come here in 2017 and I believe it’s one of the largest we’ve ever had,” said Inspector Kimberley Pasloske, Airdrie RCMP Detachment Commander.

A search warrant was executed on Morrow's residence and police seized a number of items including;

About 1.5 Kg of cocaine

One ounce of crack cocaine

Fentanyl

$5300 cash

Nine conducted energy weapons

Two handguns and a rifle

Hydraulic drug press

Proceeds of crime; motorcycle, jet ski, ATV

“These are being sold to criminals for a criminal purpose. Unfortunately, this is not the first Taser seizure that we’ve done, we actually seized Tasers back in, I believe, the summer as well, so we are concerned about weapons getting into the hands of criminals and Tasers are no different,” said Pasloske. “We are aware that he has been operating in southern Alberta so not just Rocky View County.”

Police say the street value of the drugs is estimated to be about $150,000.

Moreault was released from custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on April 25, 2019.