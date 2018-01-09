Charges are pending against an unnamed Calgary man in connection with the RCMP search of a rural property west of Strathmore that resulted in the seizure of 15 vehicles.

Following a tip from the public, members of the Strathmore RCMP executed a search warrant at a location on Range Road 256 on Monday, January 8 and identified more than a dozen vehicles with altered vehicle identification numbers or that had been reported as stolen.

A Calgary man, who cannot be identified as he has not been formally charged, was arrested and subsequently released from police custody on a promise to appear.

The investigation into the seized vehicles continues and, according to RCMP, additional charges are forthcoming.

“This investigation is another example of public and police working together to reduce crime in our communities,” said Staff Sergeant Kevin O’Dwyer of the Strathmore RCMP in a released statement.

O’Dwyer says curbing property crime, including vehicle theft, continues to be a priority for the detachment.