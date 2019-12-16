CALGARY -- On December 10, a traffic stop turned into a seizure of a stolen weapon, cocaine, and a large amount of cash, in Okotoks.

Around 11 p.m, Okotoks RCMP stopped a vehicle at Elizabeth Street and Northridge Drive, where they discovered marijuana, cocaine, Canadian currency and a loaded 9 mm handgun.

After investigating, it was determined that the handgun had been stolen from Winkler, Manitoba in 2019.

21-year-old Calgary resident Romeo Abraham faces multiple charges, including: unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon, possession of a restricted weapon when knowing possession is unauthorized, possession of a firearm/ammunition in a motor vehicle, possession of a restricted firearm with ammo without a license, possession of a weapon obtained by crime, possession of cocaine, for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking of property obtained by crime over $5000, unauthorized driving, and two counts of failure to comply with conditions.

19-year-old Calgary resident Tamanna Dhillon faces charges of unauthorized possesion of a restricted weapon, possession of a restricted weapon when knowning possession is unauthorized, possession of a firearm/ammunition in a motor vehicle, possessionof a restricted firearm with ammo without a license, possession of a weapon obtained by crime and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Dhillon was released on a Recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court January 24, 2020.