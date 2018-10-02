A 34-year-old man faces more than 10 charges following an investigation in Red Deer County into the alleged defrauding of beef producers that unearthed a suspected chop shop.

According to RCMP officials, officers were investigating allegations that Mark Daniel Radomske was involved in fraudulent pasture rentals when a stolen square baler in his possession. Additional search warrants were executed and more than $200,000 in stolen property including vehicles, trailers and farm equipment was seized. Officers also located evidence stolen vehicles had been dismantled on the property and an undisclosed number of firearms were seized.

RCMP say some of the recovered property has been linked to break-and-enters. The investigation included members of several agencies including the Innisfail RCMP detachment, the Calgary Auto Theft Section, Alberta Child and Family Services, and Animal Control.

As a result of the investigation, Radomske has been charged with:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (five counts)

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Careless use of a firearm

Fraud over $5,000

Fraud under $5,000 (three counts)

Radomske has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Tuesday, October 9, 2018.