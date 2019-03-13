Police are investigating after an unmarked RCMP vehicle, containing police equipment along with a firearm, was stolen from a parking lot in northeast Calgary.

Officials say the vehicle was taken from the lot sometime between 10:15 and 10:35 p.m. on March 12.

The vehicle belonged to an on-duty RCMP officer who was inside a nearby building. The officer had placed the keys inside a bag that had been placed inside a locker.

At some point, the bag was taken from the locker and the offenders were then able to access the vehicle parked in the lot.

Officials say the vehicle contained the officer’s identification and badge, a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun, soft body armour, pepper spray, handcuffs and a baton.

Police have not been able to recover the vehicle or equipment and are reviewing security footage from the scene for clues.

The vehicle is described as a silver 2018 Nissan Rogue bearing the Alberta licence plate PBY-884.

Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle or its contents is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org