Members of the Okotoks RCMP detachment are asking for tips from the public following Tuesday morning’s fire at a business that is believed to be the result of arson.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. October 16, emergency crews responded to the Taco Del Mar on Southridge Drive following a report of fire. Officers arrived to discover the front window of the restaurant had been damaged and smoke and flames were pouring from the business.

The blaze was extinguished but damage to the restaurant was significant. Following a review of the premises by a fire investigator, police suspect the fire was deliberately set.

Anyone who witnessed unusual activity near the restaurant on Tuesday morning or has other information that could assist the police investigation is asked to contact the Okotoks RCMP detachment at 403-995-6400 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.