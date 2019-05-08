An RCMP investigation into a Trans-Canada Highway collision near Canmore that killed several elk has unearthed information indicating the herd had been harassed by a number of young people prior to the crash.

According to RCMP, the collision occurred along Highway 1 near the pedestrian underpass in the Cougar Creek on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

RCMP officials say they’ve received information that a group of young people had been yelling and chasing the elk, and the animals responded by running onto the highway where they were struck by a tractor-trailer unit.

Investigators believe the group of young people had no intention of forcing the elk onto the highway and RCMP officials consider the elk deaths to be ‘an example of an unintended consequence that can occur when people choose to harass/bother wildlife’.

Canmore-area schools and RCMP will partner on a program to educate students on responsible behaviour and appropriate interactions with wildlife.