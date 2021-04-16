Advertisement
RCMP to provide update on missing Alberta girls found safe in B.C.
Published Friday, April 16, 2021 1:50PM MDT Last Updated Friday, April 16, 2021 2:00PM MDT
CALGARY -- Alberta RCMP are expected to provide an update on two Cochrane area girls who were located in B.C. after they were reported missing last month.
The two girls, ages five and two, were located Wednesday evening in Columbia Valley, B.C., police said in a release on Thursday.
RCMP are holding a news conference on Friday afternoon and say Inspector Rick Jané, Southern Alberta Operations Officer for the Serious Crimes Branch, will provide a statement.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available…
