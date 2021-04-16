CALGARY -- Alberta RCMP are expected to provide an update on two Cochrane area girls who were located in B.C. after they were reported missing last month.

The two girls, ages five and two, were located Wednesday evening in Columbia Valley, B.C., police said in a release on Thursday.

RCMP are holding a news conference on Friday afternoon and say Inspector Rick Jané, Southern Alberta Operations Officer for the Serious Crimes Branch, will provide a statement.