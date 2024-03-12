CALGARY
Calgary

    • RCMP turns to public for help finding missing Foothills County man

    Ian McPeak was last seen March 11, 2024.
    Mounties out of High River are asking for help locating a missing man.

    Ian McPeak, 63, was last seen at his Foothills County home around 5:15 p.m. on Monday.

    He's about 5'8" and 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, the RCMP says.

    He's driving a white, four-door 2004 GMC Sierra, the RCMP says, with licence plate BXS 8774.

    Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be is asked to contact police at 403-652-2357.

    Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.

