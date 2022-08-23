RCMP uncover multiple stolen vehicles following flight of one

Mounties east of Calgary are on the hunt for a man who escaped them when an investigation into one stolen vehicle resulted in the discovery of many more.

A tip regarding an initial stolen vehicle led the Strathmore RCMP to a rural property near Langdon the morning of Aug. 3.

There, shortly after 8 a.m., police say they encountered a different stolen vehicle before the driver fled, through a large hay bail and onto a nearby road.

The RCMP tapped multiple detachments and the Calgary Police Service's HAWCS helicopter to follow the vehicle for roughly four hours after a failed attempt to stop it with a tire deflation device, but ultimately called it off.

Mounties say the vehicle was later recovered in Airdrie, where CCTV footage revealed the driver switched to yet another stolen vehicle.

Meanwhile, back at the rural property near Langdon, the RCMP executed a search warrant, turning up additional stolen vehicles as well as a trailer of suspected stolen property, a rifle and a motorbike.

The RCMP says nine vehicles in total were recovered from the property.

Mounties are still looking for the suspect in Aug. 3's incident.

The driver who eluded capture is described as a white male, mid-20s to mid-30s in age, wearing a dark sweater and ball cap at the time.

Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz, detachment commander for the Strathmore RCMP, says property crime is an increasingly problem, with offenders often operating in a dangerous manner.

"Despite situations such as this, our members take great care to minimize risk to the public while working to apprehend those responsible for these types of crimes," he said in a release on Tuesday.

"Fortunately, nobody was hurt. We continue to rely on assistance from the public to help identify persons involved in these crimes."

Anybody with information about this individual or his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at by calling 1-800-222-8477, visiting P3Tipd.com online or using the P3 Tips app.