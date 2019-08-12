A 28-year-old old man from Innisfail faces 25 charges following a police pursuit during an investigation into a vehicle theft.

According to RCMP, officers responded to a registry office in Olds on Saturday at approximately noon following reports of suspected fraud. When police arrived, the suspect attempted to flee the area in a Jeep that had recently been reported stolen in the Three Hills area.

The stolen Jeep rammed the RCMP unit, crashed into the exterior of the registry office and then sped off.

Police gave chase and followed the Jeep along the southbound lanes of the QEII Highway. Additional resources from Airdrie and Didsbury were deployed.

Nearly an hour into the chase, the suspect vehicle entered a wheat field east of Crossfield and became stuck. The driver exited the Jeep and attempted to continue his getaway on foot but he was arrested following a brief foot chase.

As a result of the investigation, 28-year-old Bernard Michael Sontheim of Innisfail faces 25 charges under the Criminal Code including:

Assault with a weapon

Resist arrest

Flight from police

Dangerous driving

Mischief

Possession of stolen property

Fail to comply with a recognizance

Fraud-related offences

RCMP officials say, at the time of arrest, Sontheim was also wanted on warrants in connection with more than 60 offences that occurred around the province.

Sontheim remains in custody ahead of his scheduled court date in Didsbury Provincial Court on Monday, August 19, 2019.