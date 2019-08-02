The RCMP want southern Albertans to develop more secure habits when it comes to protecting their vehicles from theft and break-ins.

That’s partly because of some alarming numbers the RCMP came up with when analyzing July break-ins, which showed that a lot of vehicle owners are creating opportunities for would-be thieves to drive away with their property.

In July, the RCMP reviewed the data and discovered that of 47 incidents reported in Airdrie, 39 vehicles were either left unlocked or it wasn’t possible to determine if it was or not.

In Cochrane, 8 of 14 vehicles reported were either left unlocked or it wasn’t possible to determine if it was or not.

In Okotoks, 21 of 25 were determined to be either unlocked or it wasn’t possible to determine.

Furthermore, the police determined that Cochrane had four reports of break and enters, due to garage openers being stolen from cars.

The RCMP remind people that the majority of crimes are crimes of opportunity, that take place when criminals gain access to unlocked vehicles or homes.

The best way to prevent this, they said, is to keep things locked up and keep your vehicle free of papers, bags or anything else that might tempt a thief.

Similarly, they recommend locking all garage doors, and that any doors to home and windows are locked as well.

The RCMP have even devised a hashtag to describe developing good theft prevention habits: #9PMRoutine.

Anyone who sees any suspicious or criminal behavior is asked to contact the police, either by phone or through social media, at Twitter (@RCMPAlberta) and Facebook (@RCMPinAlberta).