CALGARY -- Poor driving conditions on highways west and north of Calgary have RCMP encouraging motorists to stay off the roads.

According to Airdrie RCMP, there have been multiple crashes Thursday morning in the northbound and southbound lanes of the QEII Highway near Airdrie as a result of black ice and travel in the area is not recommended

Canmore RCMP say strong wind and blowing snow has resulted in significant visibility issues, icy sections of road and large snowdrifts along the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 1A in areas east of Canmore and west of Highway 40.

Motorists who elect to travel are encouraged to drive to the conditions. Vehicles should have roadside emergency kits complete with winter clothing, blankets, food and other vital supplies as emergency crew and tow truck response times in attending to vehicles that leave the road may be considerable.

For the latest highway conditions in the province visit 511 Alberta.