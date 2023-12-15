CALGARY
    • RCMP warn of 'treacherous' conditions on QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer

    Mounties are cautioning people against travelling on the QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer due to poor driving conditions, warning a towing advisory is in place. 

    The QEII Highway was temporarily closed in both directions between Didsbury and Olds on Friday morning due to a high number of collisions, but northbound lanes reopened just after 11 a.m.

    Speaking to CTV News, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Gina Slaney said the area is in some of the worst shape members have seen in years.

    "Right now the driving conditions, specifically between Olds and Didsbury, are deemed to be treacherous," she said. "I think right now it's the ice on the highway that's causing the collisions."

    "We have numerous semis that have jackknifed, cars that have driven into the backs of the semis.

    "The senior member on scene said he has never in his entire career seen anything like it, so we want everybody to stay off the highway. If you don't absolutely need to go, don't do it."

    Slaney says a towing advisory is in place on the QEII between Airdrie and Red Deer.

    "Tow trucks cannot be called by motorists to go to the scene. The RCMP can call and ask for assistance, but we would obviously send the tow trucks to priority areas first."

    A crash on the QEII on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

    EDMONTON STUDENTS INVOLVED IN HIGHWAY CRASH

    Students from Edmonton were among those involved in the numerous collisions along the QEII Highway on Friday.

    St. Francis Xavier Catholic high school says members of the men's basketball team were involved in a multi-vehicle crash near Olds while on their way to a tournament in Lethbridge.

    "All students are safe, and the families of the students involved have been contacted," Principal Heather Kaup said in an email.

    "These students witnessed the incident and saw emergency responders on the scene. We are checking in with these students and offering support as required."

