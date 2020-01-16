CALGARY -- Authorities are taking steps in a number of rural Alberta communities in an attempt to protect residents from falling victim to scammers, particularly those who target Bitcoin owners.

Alberta RCMP say they will be placing posters informing residents of some of the most common schemes and agencies criminals use to defraud their victims.

Officials say scams where criminals pretend to be government agents and police "continue to be prevalent throughout the province."

"We felt that we needed to take one more step in educating potential victims and stopping them from making that irretrievable payment," said Staff Sgt. Rob Marsollier of the Red Deer RCMP in a release.

"We know that Edmonton Police Service has done similar posters and if it stops even one person from losing their savings, then it’s a success."

RCMP says the posters are being put up in several locations in the province, including at a number of businesses that deal in Bitcoin transactions.