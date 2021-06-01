LETHBRIDGE -- The last time Alberta eased restrictions back in January — allowing for salons, gyms, restaurants and pubs to open their doors — business owners were cautiously optimistic about being able to welcome back customers.

That optimism came with a sense of uncertainty, though.

After all, the rollercoaster ride of enforcing and easing restrictions in what seemed like a loop of agonizing déjà vu had already been underway for nearly a year.

This time around there's a much different feeling when it comes to the most recent easing of restrictions in Alberta.

"We're being told that July 1, things open up. Weddings, parties, festivals so now, I really hope that translates into more business," said Levi Cox, owner of Catwalk Salon and Spa.

"Eye lashes, nails pedicures, people want a nice colour because all of a sudden it's going to be the best Alberta summer ever? You better be looking your best."

Stage 1 of the province's plan opens the door for personal wellness services like salons and spas to reopen by appointments only.

Pubs and restaurants are also able to welcome back customers on their patios with up to four people per table. You should only sit with members of your household, or with two close contacts for those living alone.

A total of 64 per cent of eligible Albertans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday and hospitalizations have remained under 500 since May 20.

If those hold, Alberta will move to Stage 2 on June 10 — which will see more restrictions removed, including indoor dining being allowed, along with drop-ins at fitness centres and hair and nail salons.

"There's definitely a sense of excitement in the air. You know, we couldn't ask for better weather at the same time," said Kieran Meeks, general manager of the Duke Pub.

"It's supposed to be gorgeous this week. We're ready to get rolling."

Outdoor fitness activities for up to 10 people can also go ahead under Stage 1, which is a huge boost for Lethbridge's Fit Body Boot Camp.

"I think we've pivoted about seven times of various offerings," said owner Joel Kotkas.

"And then being allowed to open, but then a week later having to change how we do it.

"Obviously, we lost a lot of clients and definitely need to rebuild a little bit, but we're excited to finally have to opportunity to do it."

Stage 2 opens the door to indoor dining, solo and drop-in fitness activities and walk-ins for salons and spas.



