CALGARY -- Alberta entered the latest phase of its economic relaunch Friday but some fitness boutiques say the rules they have to follow are complicating things.

Kealan Bailey with Rumble Boxing Studio on 17th Avenue S.W. says staff have been working hard to welcome customers back in time for their first Friday morning class.

"We have been preparing basically since we shut down."

Bailey says the government requires fitness boutiques to maintain a three-metre distance between clients — much more than the two-metres other provinces currently require — making it nearly impossible to operate.

"We’re fighters," explained Bailey. "We’re a team of fighters so we’ve made the changes to open and we’re going to make it work regardless and bring our services to our community"

The restrictions and health guidelines will mean smaller class sizes. Rumble is doubling the number of classes they offer to accommodate more customers and increase revenue.

"People are ready to get back to it. They need the outlet."

Besides extra emphasis on cleaning and physical distancing, there will noticeable changes for those coming to blow off steam. Clients will have their temperature checked at the door and will be required to keep their personal belongings with them at all times.

Rumble Boxing Studio has another location in British Columbia that has reopened and Bailey says the Calgary studio is able to learn from their trials and errors.

Stage 2 arrived a week earlier than anticipated as a result of the decline in active COVID-19 cases in Alberta. Several businesses, including gyms and fitness boutiques, were originally included in the Stage 3 relaunch before the province granted the request to move up their reopening dates.

Some larger gyms and recreation centres have said they will reopen but need more time to prepare.

The second stage of Alberta's economic relaunch also includes:

K-12 schools for diploma exams and summer school classes

Recreation centres and arenas

Libraries

Some surgeries and health services

Personal services like manicures and pedicures

Movie theatre

There will also be increased limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings including a maximum of 50 people allowed at indoor social gatherings and a maximum of 100 people permitted at outdoor events and indoor seated or audience events.

The cap for gatherings will be removed from churches and other places of worship, restaurants, cafes, lounges and bars.