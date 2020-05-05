CALGARY -- Officials with Real Canadian Superstore have issued a warning to customers of one of the chain's stores in southwest Calgary after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the grocery chain, the team member who contracted the novel coronavirus was last in the Signal Hill store in the 5800 block of Signal Hill Centre S.W. on April 28.

Officials say the store continues its regular daily disinfectant protocols and social distancing practices and an additional cleaning of the store was conducted Monday night.

An investigation is underway to determine who may have been in direct contact with the worker during their recent shifts and all employees who were potentially exposed are being instructed to stay home and self-isolate.

The store reopened to the public Tuesday morning under regular hours of operation.