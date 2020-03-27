LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- The economy has been slowing down since the province and city have declared states of public health emergency, but realtors are still doing their best to provide service to their customers.

Real estate offices like Sutton, LethbridgeRealEstate.com and RE/MAX may have closed their office doors to the public, but thanks to new technology, it doesn't mean their business has been suspended.

"We take the necessary precautions," says Jennifer Brodoway, real estate agent for ViewLethbridge. "Some realtors are wearing gloves, we have hand sanitizer with us and we are doing any documentation by email. We can even do virtual tours."

Real estate remains a vital part of Lethbridge's economy, with over 2,500 properties sold last year.

Surprisingly, some realtors are even busier than ever now, despite the social-distancing measures imposed by the province.

"I think (I have seen) a slight increase in showings on houses that are vacant," Brodoway explains. "People feel more comfortable going to vacant houses. They know they are not disturbing anybody and they know these houses have been cleaned are ready to be shown."

Brodoway also says some of her clients are looking to buy out of caprice, but rather out of necessity.

"Some people have already sold their houses and they have nowhere to live and we are happy to help those people," she said.

The federal government has announced this week people who have been temporarily laid-off may be eligible to receive $2,000 a month until this summer. The government hopes this aid will help Canadians to keep their homes to avoid a similar crisis the United States and the rest of the world suffered in 2008.