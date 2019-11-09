CALGARY – A group of realtors in Crossfield are teaming up on Saturday to collect some much-needed items for the Veterans Food Bank in Calgary.

Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., visitors to open houses in the southern Alberta community are invited to bring some non-perishable items to donate to help out in the annual effort.

The urgently needed items include gift cards to grocery stores, laundry soap, fabric softener, toilet paper, mouthwash and cereal.

Donors are also asked to bring other items such as pasta, pancake mix, soda and snack crackers, peanut butter, jam, ketchup, coffee and tea, stew, canned vegetables and many other items.

Some of participating open houses are:

Earlier this week, the Veterans Food Bank put out an urgent call for help and donations.

Organizers say they will deliver over 200 food hampers to veterans in need and their families over the holiday season.

Each one costs about $450 to put together.