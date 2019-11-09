Realtors in Crossfield pitch in to help Veterans Food Bank
The Veterans Food Bank in Calgary is struggling to come up with donations to help veterans in need this year.
Published Saturday, November 9, 2019 11:19AM MST
Last Updated Saturday, November 9, 2019 1:35PM MST
CALGARY – A group of realtors in Crossfield are teaming up on Saturday to collect some much-needed items for the Veterans Food Bank in Calgary.
Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., visitors to open houses in the southern Alberta community are invited to bring some non-perishable items to donate to help out in the annual effort.
The urgently needed items include gift cards to grocery stores, laundry soap, fabric softener, toilet paper, mouthwash and cereal.
Donors are also asked to bring other items such as pasta, pancake mix, soda and snack crackers, peanut butter, jam, ketchup, coffee and tea, stew, canned vegetables and many other items.
Some of participating open houses are:
- 33 Amery Gr. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 1721 Harrison Street noon to 3 p.m.
- 564 Harrison Court 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 516 Harrison Court 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 449 Sunset Link 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 1008 Shantz Place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Earlier this week, the Veterans Food Bank put out an urgent call for help and donations.
Organizers say they will deliver over 200 food hampers to veterans in need and their families over the holiday season.
Each one costs about $450 to put together.