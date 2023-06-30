'Reasonably perceived lethal threat': Calgary police officers cleared in 2021 fatal shooting of woman in hotel

Alberta's police watchdog has cleared a pair of Calgary officers of any wrongdoing in a fatal shooting that occurred on March 3, 2021.

In a report released on Friday, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team called the incident that left a woman dead "untimely and tragic" but the actions of the officers "proportionate and necessary."

That day, a woman called 911 from a hotel room, repeatedly stating she had a gun and would kill herself, ASIRT says in its report.

ASIRT goes on to say two officers arrived, positioned themselves in the hallway outside the hotel room and called for the woman to come out unarmed.

Still on the phone, the 911 operator also told the woman to meet officers unarmed.

The woman opened the door, retreated, then came out again with what turned out to be a realistic-looking BB handgun, and pointed it at the officers.

Thirteen shots were fired between the two officers.

Five bullets struck the woman.

She died where she lay.

The incident was captured by the officers' body cameras, and the still-open line to 911 provided corroborating audio.

ASIRT says there were also witnesses.

"Under the circumstances as then faced by the officers, no other use-of-force options were reasonably available for attempted use. Reliance on using their firearms to incapacitate this threat was reasonably necessary," ASIRT says in its report.

"(The woman's) subsequent death, while untimely and tragic, does not change the analysis.

"While the 'gun' (the woman) possessed and pointed in the direction of the officers turned out to be a replica BB gun, there was no reasonable way to determine this at the time that (the woman) first presented it. ... This item looks like a real gun, and the subject officers were reasonable in believing that it was a real gun capable of causing death or grievous harm to themselves.

"As such, their respective responses to this reasonably perceived lethal threat were both proportionate and necessary."