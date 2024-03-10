Rebels start fast and hang on, defeating Hitmen 5-2

The Rebels jumped out quickly Saturday night and never looked back, defeating the Calgary Hitmen 5-2 in a game played in Red Deer, Alta.

Maxim Muranov and Keets Fawcett tallied for the Hitmen after the Rebels built a 4-0 second period lead on a pair of goals from Dwayne Jean Jr., Hunter Mayo and Talon Brigley. Matthew Gard finished off the scoring for the Rebels, who outshot Calgary 37-25.

Red Deer swept the weekend series with Calgary.

Next up for the Hitmen is a Friday visit to take on the Oil Kings in Edmonton.

Puck drop for that one is 7 p.m.

The team returns to the Saddledome Sunday for a St. Patrick’s Day matinee showdown with the Lethbridge Hurricanes.