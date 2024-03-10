Rebels start fast and hang on, defeating Hitmen 5-2
The Rebels jumped out quickly Saturday night and never looked back, defeating the Calgary Hitmen 5-2 in a game played in Red Deer, Alta.
Maxim Muranov and Keets Fawcett tallied for the Hitmen after the Rebels built a 4-0 second period lead on a pair of goals from Dwayne Jean Jr., Hunter Mayo and Talon Brigley. Matthew Gard finished off the scoring for the Rebels, who outshot Calgary 37-25.
Red Deer swept the weekend series with Calgary.
Next up for the Hitmen is a Friday visit to take on the Oil Kings in Edmonton.
Puck drop for that one is 7 p.m.
The team returns to the Saddledome Sunday for a St. Patrick’s Day matinee showdown with the Lethbridge Hurricanes.
Big changes are coming to how Canadians bank, but adoption likely to be slow
Change is in the works that will give Canadian consumers and businesses significantly more control over their financial data, including who they share it with, in what’s known as open banking.
Driver arrested after crashing his car into the gates of Buckingham Palace in London
A driver who plowed into the gates of Buckingham Palace has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, London police said Sunday.
How to watch the 2024 Oscars in Canada
Some of the world's biggest actors and musicians will be attending Hollywood's most anticipated event this Sunday. Here's how you can watch the Oscars live.
Police release more details following northern Ont. shelter-in-place incident
Ontario Provincial Police have released new details following a gunfire exchange between two suspects and police that left one man dead and a bystander seriously injured in northern Ontario.
Pope Francis' 'white flag' comment is met by criticism from Ukraine and its allies
Ukrainian and allied officials Sunday criticized Pope Francis for saying that Kyiv should have the 'courage' to negotiate an end to the war with Russia, a statement many interpreted as a call for Ukraine to surrender.
Princess of Wales appears in first photo since surgery amid wild speculation of her whereabouts
The first photo of Kate, the Princess of Wales, since her abdominal surgery nearly two months ago was issued Sunday along with a statement thanking the public for its support.
Some employees are struggling with the return to office. Now, the workplace etiquette industry is booming
Many companies had to manage employee discontent when calling them back to the office as risks from the Covid-19 pandemic eased. And now that they’re back, employers are having to address a new issue: some employees have forgotten how to behave in the office.
'It's a dream': Joey Votto shares childhood photo after signing with Toronto Blue Jays
Joey Votto took to social media to show that dreams really do come true after he officially signed with his hometown team, the Toronto Blue Jays.
Why you should stop texting your kids at school
Parents are distressingly aware of the distractions and the mental health issues associated with smartphones and social media. But teachers say parents might not realize how much those struggles play out at school.
Man dead, 62-year-old Edmonton woman charged after shooting near Vermillion Saturday
A 62-year-old Edmonton woman has been arrested after a man was shot in Vermillion River County early Saturday morning.
McDavid nets goal, 2 assists as Oilers cruise past Sidney Crosby and Pens 4-0
Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and Darnell Nurse scored twice in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers eased past the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0 on Sunday.
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
B.C. to provide CAR T-cell therapy to some leukemia, lymphoma patients
Up to 25 cancer patients in B.C. will soon have access to a form of immunotherapy officials described as a “miracle of modern science and medicine” at a news conference Sunday.
Police investigating after body found outside Prince George
Mounties have been sent to investigate a “suspicious death” outside Prince George this weekend.
Pot poisoning among pups an ‘increasing concern’: BC SPCA
The BC SPCA is out with a reminder for dog owners and cannabis users about the potential hazards of discarded “joint butts.”
B.C. coroner renews probe into teen's death as mother calls Victoria police investigation 'inadequate'
A Vancouver Island woman has successfully pushed for a renewed investigation into her daughter's death, nearly three years after it was deemed an accident.
BC Hydro restoring power after wind storm leaves thousands in the dark
BC Hydro is restoring electricity to customers after strong wind gusts knocked out power to thousands of customers.
BREAKING
BREAKING Saskatchewan advances to Brier final for first time in almost 30 years
Team Saskatchewan will take on Team Canada in the Brier final Sunday after defeating Team Alberta-Bottcher 7-3 in the semi-final. The win represents Saskatchewan’s first trip to the final since 1995.
Saskatoon police investigating a sudden death
Saskatoon police are investigating a sudden death in the 100 block of Avenue T South, police said.
Sask. labour force added over 18,000 new full-time jobs last month
New data from Statistics Canada shows the Saskatchewan labour force added 18,700 new full-time jobs last month.
BREAKING
No injuries after early morning house fire in central Regina
Regina fire crews reported no injuries following a house fire in the city's Heritage neighbourhood.
Team Saskatchewan books ticket to Brier semi-final with win over Manitoba-Dunstone
Team Saskatchewan kept their Brier hopes alive Saturday afternoon when they defeated Team Manitoba-Dunstone’s rink 6-5.
'It's a dream': Joey Votto shares childhood photo after signing with Toronto Blue Jays
Joey Votto took to social media to show that dreams really do come true after he officially signed with his hometown team, the Toronto Blue Jays.
Sexual assault suspect sought in Scarborough
Toronto police are searching for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in Scarborough.
Survivors of Hamas attacks speak at Montreal march calling for return of hostages
Every Sunday, a group marches in Hampstead on the island of Montreal, calling for their return. This Sunday, the locals brought in some special guests to take their efforts a step further: survivors of the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel.
3 people injured, apartment building evacuated after armed assault in Saint-Laurent
Three people were injured and about 100 were evacuated from an apartment building Sunday morning following an altercation in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.
Rising water: Quebec lender ending new mortgages in flood zones 'just the beginning'
Nearly five years after floods raced through hundreds of Quebec communities and forced thousands from their homes, a major lender's decision to stop issuing new mortgages in flood zones is the latest challenge for cities trying to adapt to a changing climate.
Saint John Sea Dogs head coach released from hospital after collapsing at QMJHL game in Sydney
The head coach of the Saint John Sea Dogs has been released from hospital after receiving treatment for a “medical emergency” at Saturday night’s QMJHL game in Sydney, N.S.
Lower Sackville, N.S., residents voice their concerns on new Pallet homes
Around a dozen people hit the streets of Lower Sackville on Sunday to voice their concerns about the shelters that are coming to the community.
Maple syrup tradition at Kings Landing in New Brunswick marks 40 years
The spring tradition of rolling maple syrup on fresh snow is marking 40 years as a flagship event at New Brunswick’s Kings Landing.
13-year-old in Brandon charged after hatchet incident
A teenaged boy from Brandon has been charged with assault with a weapon for allegedly striking another person with a hatchet.
Manitoba's NDP government is advertising tax cuts passed by Tories
Manitoba's NDP government has launched advertisements touting income tax cuts that were put forward and passed by the former Progressive Conservative government.
'We were forgotten': Sixties Scoop, residential and day school survivors reconnect with lost culture
Dozens of survivors who lived through residential and day schools, as well as the Sixties Scoop, came together at the Fairmont Hotel in Winnipeg Saturday to reconnect with their culture.
Here's what's next for father, community in Barrhaven after Wednesday night's mass murder
The community in Barrhaven is still dealing with the aftermath of the homicide that shook the capital Wednesday night.
Environment Canada issues winter travel advisory for Ottawa Sunday
Environment Canada has issued a winter travel advisory for Ottawa, as heavy snow will continue through the day before tapering off Sunday night.
Ottawa pedestrian killed on Highway 417, police seek witnesses
The Ottawa Ontario Provincial Police is looking for witnesses after a 25-year-old woman was struck on Highway 417 Saturday night.
Police release more details following northern Ont. shelter-in-place incident
Ontario Provincial Police have released new details following a gunfire exchange between two suspects and police that left one man dead and a bystander seriously injured in northern Ontario.
Northern hunter fined $1,500 for shooting grouse across a roadway
A northern Ontario man has been fined $1,500 for violations during an October 2023 hunt in northeastern Ontario.
Suspended Quebec driver stopped for speeding on Highway 11
A 26-year-old Quebec driver is facing several charges after a traffic stop in northern Ontario last week.
Thousands expected to visit Simcoe Muskoka for March break
It is officially the week of March break, and the overnight snowfall on Saturday encouraged parents to hit the ski hills with their children on Sunday.
Winter weather advisory issued for Simcoe County
Despite springing forward early Sunday morning, much of the Simcoe County region is under a winter weather travel advisory.
Tiny Township man raises money for mental health through El Camino journey
A Tiny Township man hopes to make a difference in his community by participating in the Camino de Santiago.
Waterloo Region police now investigating body found at Toronto waste management facility
The discovery of a body, found at a Toronto waste facility on March 1, is now being investigated by police in Waterloo Region.
Woman charged after collision with LRT train in Kitchener
A woman is facing an impaired driving charge after a collision with an ION Light Rail Transit (LRT) train in Kitchener.
'You give back': Canstruction event returns to Waterloo to raise funds for local food bank
A week long charity event in Waterloo is bringing out creativity and compassion.
'Very kind-hearted man': Neighbours describe man who passed away in overnight fire in London, Ont.
Neighbours are remembering a man who died in an overnight fire on Becher Street in London, Ont.
MLHU alerting community of possible measles exposure due to confirmed case
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is investigating a confirmed case of measles in an adult in the region.
St. Thomas, Ont. man who worked on Hollywood blockbuster films turns 104 years old
Fred Kondal has lead a life not rivaled by many others. The St. Thomas, Ont. native who spent time in Hollywood, CA as a makeup artist, has just turned 104 years old.
2 rollover collisions in downtown Windsor within hours of each other on the same street
A rollover collision in downtown Windsor was followed by a separate rollover collision on the same street, within a one-minute walking distance of the first collision, according to multiple neighbours in the area.
-
Alleged impaired driver found asleep at the wheel with foot on the brake
Windsor police say they charged four people with impaired driving in separate incidents over a 12-hour period, including one man who was found asleep at the wheel, with the car in drive and his foot on the brake.