Recent arrival to Calgary goes missing; police seek public assistance

Calgary police need your help finding a teen who went missing over the weekend in the community of Tuxedo Park.

Savannah Kozak, 17, has not been seen since Saturday near the 100 block of 16th Avenue N.E.

Police say she is unfamiliar with the area, as she hasn't been in Calgary long.

Her family is worried about her, police say.

Kozak is described as 5'3" and 178 pounds, brown-haired and blue-eyed.

She was wearing a camo hoodie, dark sweatpants and white and orange runners when she was last seen.

If you see her, you can contact police directly at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.