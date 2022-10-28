Recent hit-and-runs in Calgary sparks renewed plea from mother to driver who struck her son

Brandon Taylor remains in the ICU following a hit-and-run collision the night of Oct. 17. (Supplied) Brandon Taylor remains in the ICU following a hit-and-run collision the night of Oct. 17. (Supplied)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker posted multiple conspiracy theories

The man who allegedly attacked U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband early Friday posted memes and conspiracy theories on Facebook about COVID-19 vaccines, the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, and an acquaintance told CNN that he seemed "out of touch with reality."

'A duct tape effort': Key moments from Peter Sloly's testimony at Emergencies Act inquiry

On Friday, former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly appeared before the Public Order Emergency Commission that is examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to bring the 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. With his cross-examination expected to take place on Monday, here are some key quotes from his much-anticipated testimony, under questioning from commission counsel.

Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87

Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on such definitive records as 'Great Balls of Fire' and 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On' and sustained a career otherwise upended by personal scandal, died Friday morning at 87.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina