CALGARY -- Some semblance of the record-smashing "trifecta" will return for the next few days — though we'll likely elude future records — which range through the weekend above our expected highs.

That said, here's a peek at the highs that broke records yesterday.

As another aside, Calgary's 16.1 C high yesterday marked the tenth-warmest December day on record for the city, according to @YYC_Weather on Twitter!

Today is the 10th warmest December day on record in #Calgary: 16.1°C. #YycWx pic.twitter.com/vHkJLDPTVC — Calgary Weather Records❄(@YYC_Weather) December 3, 2020

It's high pressure, it's warm, west wind, and it's long periods of sunlight.

Note that our seasonal normal high is 0 C, and our low temperatures stay above that marker as well. The sixth day of the forecast, while typically a point of optimism, shows a (welcomed by many) drop closer to seasonal by next Wednesday.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly sunny, wind gusts 30-40 km/h

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: clear, low 5 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: clear, low 8 C

Sunday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: clear, low 4 C

Monday:

Partly cloudy, quick reminder it's December

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: some cloud, low 7 C

Tuesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: some cloud, low 5 C

I've dialed back the photographs to show some earlier work. There have been so many magnificent shots taken that deserve credit!

Drazen in Auburn Bay took this in early November…

…and later in the month, Ron caught this chinook arch sunset, too.

