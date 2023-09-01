Record-high home sales and another inventory drop for Calgary last month

Downtown Calgary and the Bow River are seen from the air on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Downtown Calgary and the Bow River are seen from the air on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina