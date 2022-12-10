Record number of Canadian women, newcomers hitting the slopes

A slew of people are trying their hand at snow sports this winter, and the charge is led by a record number of women and new Canadians.

According to the Canadian Ski Council, women now account for half of all skiers and boarders on the slopes. That's a massive increase from a 60-40 male-led split as recently as 2017.

WinSport Vice President of Sport and instructor Jennifer Konopaki says it's an encouraging shift.

"That's what we want to see," she told CTV News. "(Women) need to know they're absolutely welcomed. It's not just for one type of person."

Many involved believe its part of a boarding rebrand. In recent years, the industry has changed from a more extreme sport to a family-oriented activity.

Konopaki says the new outlook is helping introduce so many to skiing -- and she hopes it sticks.

"You learn how to believe in yourself and put yourself out there," she said. "And that's instrumental to whatever you go on to do."

Former Olympian Erin Mielzynski agrees.

She says alpine skiing taught her life lessons that she now wants to pass on to the next generation.

"Sport made me stand up for myself, made me have a voice and made me advocate for myself," she said.

And that's not the only ongoing slope-shift.

The Canadian Ski Council says in 2021, 16 per cent of those who skied and boarded were visible minorities. That's up four per cent over the previous 10 years.

Mielzynski believes that increase can be partially chalked up to how accessible and affordable the sports have recently become.

"So people realize that's a great way to enjoy the snow and a great way to do something outside together in a relatively safe environment," she said. "That's what sport is supposed to do: it's supposed to join us as family, as individuals, and as a community and a country."

For more information about slopes, rentals, prices and more, the council has launched initiative Go Skiing Go Snowboarding to help out.

WinSport also has online resources available.