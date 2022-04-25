Record number of organ transplants performed in southern Alberta in 2021
Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Alberta Health Services (AHS) says a record number of organ transplants were performed in southern Alberta last year.
AHS says members of the Southern Alberta Transplant Program performed 105 transplants (103 kidneys and two pancreases) in 2021. The organs came from both living (25) and deceased (43) donors.
The number exceeds the previous record of 101 set in 2017.
In 2020, when COVID-19 first hit the province, 97 transplants were performed in southern Alberta.
“During every wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, AHS continues to provide organ and tissue donation and transplant services, with priority given to urgent cases,” said Dr. Andreas Kramer, medical director for the Southern Alberta Organ and Tissue Donation Program, in a Monday news release.
More than 814,000 Albertans have legally registered to affirm their wishes to donate their organs and/or tissues online through the Alberta Organ and Tissue Donation Registry since its launch in 2014.
Kramer says while signing the registry is a good first step, it's also important to talk to your family about your desire to donate and who can honour your wish on your behalf.
Albertans can also document their desire to donate organs and/or tissues at their local registry when they renew their driver’s license.
Nancy Langlois, 54, made the decision to anonymously donate her kidney after seeing billboards from Albertans in need.
“I’ve always been very healthy and know that living with one kidney is perfectly fine, so I thought, ‘if I can do this for somebody, then I will,’” Langlois said in a news release.
“For healthy people who donate, it’s not that daunting. Nothing for me has changed. It was a tiny blip in my life. Within weeks of the surgery, I was back to doing all the things I did before – riding my dirt bike, snowboarding. It’s not as dramatic as people think it is.”
Provincially, AHS says 404 organ and tissue transplants were completed last year, compared to 395 in 2020 and 433 the year prior.
There were 312 people on the organ donation waitlist last year; 50 of whom died before a suitable organ became available.
"The program does not track specific cause of death by disease, so it is unknown to what degree COVID-19 and opioid deaths, or other factors, might contribute to an increased number of deceased organ donors," said a news release.
April 24-30 marks National Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Week.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
LIVE @ 4 P.M. | 'Rolling Thunder' protest vehicles to be barred from downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police say protesters won’t be allowed to drive into the downtown core as part of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' demonstration this weekend.
Melissa Lucio's execution delayed by Texas appeals court
A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of a woman amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter in a case that has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some of the jurors who sentenced her to death.
Key interest rate could soon go up another half percentage point, central bank says
The governor of the Bank of Canada is signalling Canada's key interest rate could go up another half percentage point in June to help wrestle inflation under control.
Experts advise Canadians to consider personal risk before getting 4th COVID vaccine dose
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is strongly advising the country's oldest residents to get their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but those who were recently infected may be left wondering how long to wait before getting their fourth jab. Here's what experts recommend.
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY attorney general
A New York judge found former U.S. President Donald Trump in contempt of court Monday for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state's attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.
Record rise of antisemitism in 2021 with surge of violent incidents
B'nai Brith Canada says there were record levels of antisemitism in Canada last year, with sharp increases in Quebec and British Columbia.
Canada's updated border restrictions: What you need to know
Certain travellers will now have an easier time entering Canada as the country relaxes more of the border measures initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here's everything Canadians need to know about the rules now.
Child dead in mysterious liver outbreak: WHO
The World Health Organization says at least one death has been reported in connection with a mysterious liver disease outbreak affecting children in Europe and the United States.
Edmonton
-
No injuries reported after 2 separate fires in west Edmonton
A lack of hydrants posed a challenge for firefighters after a blaze broke out at an old workshop at Winterburn Road and 110 Avenue on Monday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
-
Canada's updated border restrictions: What you need to know
Certain travellers will now have an easier time entering Canada as the country relaxes more of the border measures initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here's everything Canadians need to know about the rules now.
Vancouver
-
'Grand Estate' with bowling alley, 15-person hot tub listed in West Vancouver for $23M
If you're in the market for a mansion and can afford nearly $80,000 in annual property taxes, realtors in West Vancouver may have the home for you.
-
Metro Vancouver traffic: Bridge briefly blocked during rush hour by protest, drivers warned of delays
A Metro Vancouver bridge was briefly blocked again by protesters during Monday's morning commute.
-
'Great Resignation' followed by 'Great Regret,' HR expert says of pandemic trends
It's been nicknamed "The Great Resignation": the pandemic caused the public to reassess their lives and quit their jobs. But now, according to a human resources expert, the next trend could be "The Great Regret."
Atlantic
-
RCMP struggled to identify replica patrol car used by Nova Scotia mass shooter
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting is focusing on the RCMP police car the killer drove and the police gear he acquired.
-
Many knew of N.S. killer's replica RCMP patrol car but didn't report to police
A public inquiry heard today that many people knew about a replica patrol car owned by the gunman in Nova Scotia's mass shooting, but they didn't inform police of his activities.
-
18 year-old shot and killed in Moncton Monday morning: N.B. RCMP
An 18-year-old man was killed in shooting that occurred in Moncton Monday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Mother and baby safe after woman goes into premature labour on flight: West Shore RCMP
Police say a Nunavut woman and her daughter are safe after the mother went into premature labour aboard a flight in February.
-
B.C. couple struggles to find doctor for Ukrainian woman who's carrying their twins and fleeing to Canada
A Pender Island, B.C., couple is searching for a family doctor for a Ukrainian woman who's acting as a surrogate mother and who's coming to stay with them indefinitely amid Russia's invasion.
-
Oak Bay Police sergeant to become Greater Victoria's first female deputy police chief
Oak Bay Police Sgt. Julie Chanin will become the police department's new deputy chief constable, once the current deputy chief takes on the role of chief constable in September.
Toronto
-
Top 5 things to know about the NDP’s election platform and what it will cost
The Ontario New Democratic Party unveiled their election platform on Monday, touting it as a plan “that works for people.” Here are five things you should know.
-
Crown seeks 23-year sentence for Ontario driver who killed woman and three daughters
Prosecutors say a driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters in Brampton, Ont., nearly two years ago should be sentenced to 23 years behind bars, minus roughly three years for time spent in custody awaiting trial.
-
Ontario reports 1,455 COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions rise to 219
The number of patients in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 has risen to 1,455 as ICU admissions climb to 219.
Montreal
-
Mom of slain Quebec boys in Wendake seeking compensation over alleged youth protection failures
The mother of two deceased boys whose father is accused of killing them is seeking $2 million from the Quebec government because she says youth protection services failed her family.
-
Hospitalized Quebec woman, 83, wakes up with one ring missing and the other cut open
The woman, who has Alzheimer's, was admitted to a Montreal-area hospital wearing her engagement ring, but it wasn’t on her finger when she left.
-
Feds invest $6.7 million on research platform looking at impact of COVID-19 on youth
The federal government is investing $6.7 million on a Canada-wide research platform to better understand the impact of COVID-19 on children.
Ottawa
-
LIVE @ 4 P.M.
LIVE @ 4 P.M. | 'Rolling Thunder' protest vehicles to be barred from downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police say protesters won’t be allowed to drive into the downtown core as part of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' demonstration this weekend.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa up over the weekend
The number of Ottawa residents in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19 increased over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
Man arrested for 2nd-degree murder after woman found dead in Kitchener home
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 44-year-old man for second-degree murder after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside a Kitchener home.
-
Search ends for plane that went missing after taking off from Delhi, Ont.
Search efforts were called off Sunday for a plane that took off from Delhi, Ont. and never made it to its destination in northern Ontario.
-
Investigation continues after police shoot man in Cambridge during wellness check
Members of Ontario's Special Investigations Unit were in Cambridge Sunday, as they look into a police-involved shooting of a 22-year-old man.
Saskatoon
-
Robbery at gunpoint reported in area prior to man's shooting death: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was fatally shot.
-
Saskatoon intersection reopens following sinkhole repair
One of Saskatoon's busiest intersections has reopened after a sinkhole formed last week.
-
COVID-19 markers decline in Saskatoon's wastewater, levels remain high
The amount of coronavirus detected in Saskatoon's wastewater has declined by 35 per cent.
Northern Ontario
-
Wikwemikong police chief found guilty in sexual assault case
The Wikwemikong Tribal Police chief who has been suspended with pay since charges were laid last year has been found guilty in a sexual assault case stemming from a 2019 incident.
-
Saturday's standoff in New Sudbury ended safely: police
Greater Sudbury Police Service has provided new information about an eight-hour standoff on the weekend in a New Sudbury residential neighbourhood.
-
Sault Symphony Orchestra spotlights Mozart in first post-pandemic concert
The Sault Symphony Orchestra is returning to the stage next month after a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus.
Winnipeg
-
WRHA CEO says current hospital wait times are concerning
The CEO of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) calls current hospital wait times concerning, as COVID-19 continues to spread.
-
How much rain did Manitoba receive this weekend?
Southern Manitoba was hit with heavy rain and snow over the weekend, with some communities receiving well over 50 millimetres (mm) of precipitation.
-
Canada's updated border restrictions: What you need to know
Certain travellers will now have an easier time entering Canada as the country relaxes more of the border measures initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here's everything Canadians need to know about the rules now.
Regina
-
Around 12,000 still without power after latest spring snowstorm: SaskPower
There are currently 12,138 customers still without power after another spring snowstorm hit much of southeast Saskatchewan this past weekend, SaskPower said in a release Sunday night.
-
Canada's updated border restrictions: What you need to know
Certain travellers will now have an easier time entering Canada as the country relaxes more of the border measures initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here's everything Canadians need to know about the rules now.
-
Bedard sets two records as Canada routs Germany at U18 Worlds
Connor Bedard set two records as Canada downed host Germany 8-3 on Sunday for its first win at the U18 Worlds.