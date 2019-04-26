Just over 1.9 million Albertans cast ballots in the provincial election earlier this month that saw an end to four years of NDP rule in Alberta.

Elections Alberta released the official results for the election on Friday and say 1,905,520 ballots were cast during the entire voting period amounting to 64 percent of eligible voters.

The agency says a record number of people also voted during the advance polls that accounted for 36.7 percent of votes.

Officials say it was the highest number of votes cast in any federal, provincial or territorial election ever in Canada.

A large number of voters also took advantage of the ‘vote anywhere’ feature that allowed people to cast ballots at their nearest polling station even if it wasn’t in their home riding.

Jason Kenney and the UCP was elected to a majority government on April 16 with 54.9 percent of the popular vote or 1,040,004 ballots.

The NDP, under Rachel Notley, actually received more votes (619,147) than in the previous election (604,518) that saw the end of the 44-year-old reign of the Alberta PCs.

The 2015 Alberta Election saw 53 percent of eligible Albertans cast a ballot.

For full results, you can consult the Elections Alberta website.