A major milestone was reached at the Calgary International Airport last year as over 16 million passengers passed through the facility and officials credit improvements to services and travel routes for the record numbers.

In 2017, 16.3 million people travelled through the terminals at YYC, which is 3.8 percent increase over the year before.

Officials believe the uptick in travellers and cargo volumes are a positive economic indicator for the future of the city.

“It is a very optimistic sign that we were able to grow in 2017, and is a result of strategic partnerships that allow us to offer some of the best air services and connection options to our guests,” said Bob Sartor, President and CEO of The Calgary Airport Authority in a statement issued on Thursday.

Last year, nearly 5 million people boarded over 21,000 flights from the new International terminal, which also helped to boost passenger volumes.

The terminal added 24 aircraft gates to the facility and officials say the airport now offers 80 non-stop destinations around the world.

Freight numbers increased by 7.7 percent over 2016 and over 147,000 tonnes of cargo was carried through the facility, which accounts for 75 percent of the province’s air shipments.

Officials say more initiatives are planned for 2018 to increase capacity and enhance customer service.