CALGARY -- A Calgary recreation centre for the disabled is closing on Monday due to concerns around coronavirus.

Vecova Recreation in the 3300 block of 33rd Avenue N.W. made the announcement online Friday, covering all programs, including drop-in classes, birthday parties, dryland and aquatics programs.

Refunds will be issued without cancellation fees and punch cards will be extended for the duration of the closure.

Vecova’s main facility will remain open, however, during normal operating hours.

Vecova Centre for Disability Services and Research is a registered and accredited non-profit charitable organization that has been assisting persons with since 1969.