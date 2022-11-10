Red Crow Community College opens new $48 million campus to students

STAND OFF, Alta. -

Red Crow Community College has started teaching its first semester at its new campus in Standoff.

The $48 million facility originally broke ground in 2019.

The building infuses elements of Blackfoot culture into its architecture and features Indigenous artwork through out its halls.

“The facility is to be seen as a hub for our community and there are many other events that Red Crow will host," said Red Crow College president Roy Weasel Fat.

Staff began the process of moving into the new campus in August to prepare for the arrival of students in October.

While they haven’t been there long, students and staff have given the building high grades.

“Students and staff here at Red Crow College are becoming familiar with the building. And all you see is smiles on their face,” said Calvin Williams, Elder representative for the RCCC board of governors.

The hallways of Red Crow Community College are decorated with Indigenous artwork

ARSON

The new campus has been needed since the main building of the old campus burnt down in 2015 by a fire determined to have been cause by arson.

The building was well known for being the former St. Mary’s residential school.

Red Crow College on fire in 2015

Students had been taking classes at a nearby elementary school while plans were drawn up for the new campus.

Even before the fire, Weasel Fat had hoped the college would someday have a building of its own.

“As part of that history of residential schools, I think it impacted our ability to draw students in,” Weasel Fat said.

The administration has high hopes for the college and believes it will be a driver of education and employment opportunities in the community.

A historic day down in Stand Off for the opening of Red Crow Community College - Mikai’sto.

Chief Roy Fox, Makiinima says it will help fulfill Elders dreams of seeing strong Kainaikoaks. pic.twitter.com/UHbIBJVteS — Ted Bauer (@tedgbauer) October 20, 2022

Williams said it’s already had an impact on other reserves.

He’s spoken with member of other communities who have been inspired to try to bring college campuses to their reserves.

“It's also given them the ambition to try and also build campuses on their reserves," Williams said.

Currently the school has about 350 students enrolled.

But with room to grow it hopes to welcome even more in the coming years.