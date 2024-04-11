Red Deer Food Bank marks milestone with weekend event

Facing challenges and adapting to change, Thursday marks 40 years since the Red Deer Food Bank opened its doors to the public.

The food bank says it's experienced an increase in demand by 30 per cent in the first quarter of this year, as compared to 2023.

"In 2023, we handed out 11,289 hampers to 27,700 people in Red Deer, an average of 940 per month," officials said in a release.

"These households consisted of 16,950 adults and 10,750 children – 38.8 per cent of our clientele are under the age of 18."

To commemorate the decades of giving, they are hosting an open house and food drive on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

"Neighbours caring for neighbours, agencies partnering together, and all the people who have made our work possible over the past four decades," said food bank executive director Mitch Thomson.

"We are honouring them and their contributions throughout this anniversary year."

The food bank is inviting everyone to come and learn about new programs, features and services they have available for clients and the community at large.

These include tours and class registration in the new teaching kitchen.

Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., hamburgers and hot dogs will be available, and the food bank is accepting cash and food donations during the event.