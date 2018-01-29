A Red Deer man is facing a number of charges related to child sexual exploitation and police say the offences could date back over the past 20 years.

ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit launched an investigation in January 2017 after being notified by the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre about a person who was uploading child pornography to social media.

The investigation also uncovered sexual exploitation offences that were committed against children.

Earlier this month, Stuart Peter Hunt, 54, was arrested by police and electronic devices were seized during a search of his Red Deer area home.

Hunt is charged with:

Possessing child pornography

Accessing child pornography

Distributing child pornography

Making child pornography

Sexual assault

Sexual interference

Invitation to sexual touching

Making sexually explicit material available to a child

Investigators say the alleged crimes could have occured over the last 20 years and say several victims have come forward but they believe there may be many more.

Police say Hunt has ties to Red Deer, Oyen, Three Hills, Sylvan Lake and Didsbury and is not employed in a position of trust or authority.

He is expected to appear in court on the charges on February 16.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Kirt Murray at 403-581-1090 or submit information anonymously at cybertip.ca.