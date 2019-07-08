Hoping to capture more crime on camera, Red Deer RCMP on Monday launched CAPTURE, community assisted policing through the use of recorded evidence.

The voluntary registry will track the locations of security cameras owned by residents and businesses in Red Deer, which can then be used by police to assist in investigations.

“Implementing a camera registry was identified in Red Deer’s current Annual Policing Plan as an initiative to prevent and reduce property crime,” said Staff Sgt. Jay Peden in a release.

“CAPTURE gives our members another resource to assist in their investigations, and could reduce the time, effort and cost of our investigations.”

Residents and businesses are able to register surveillance cameras online. Only the location and contact information is stored on the secure site and registering the camera doesn’t give police blanket access to the footage.

If needed as part of an investigation, police can then request images or footage from the owner.