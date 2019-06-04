The Red Deer RCMP detachment is asking for help from the public as warrants have been issued for the suspect in an early morning assault on an officer.

According to RCMP officials, the officer responded to a business on 50th Avenue shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday following reports of trespassing. The RCMP member located a man, suspected to be the trespassing suspect, and started speaking with him. The suspect allegedly attacked the officer, rendering him unconscious, and fled as the officer bled from the head.

Security staff witnessed the attack and provided first aid to the RCMP member. The officer was transported to hospital and subsequently released after receiving treatment.

RCMP have identified the suspect as 42-year-old Rad Rondeau of no fixed address, who was wanted in connection with undisclosed offences that occurred in May.

In connection with Tuesday morning's incident, Rondeau is wanted on additional charges of:

Aggravated assault of a police officer

Robbery

Obstruction

Rondeau is described as:

A Caucasian male

Having brown hair and brown eyes

Approximately 178 cm (5'10") tall

Weighing roughly 86 kg (190 lbs)

RCMP say Rondeau may be in the downtown Red Deer area. Anyone who spots the 42-year-old is encouraged to contact police immediately. Police caution the public against approaching the wanted man.

Anyone with information regarding Rondeau's whereabouts is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP detachment at 403-343-5575 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.