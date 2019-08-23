Red Deer RCMP are asking for help from the public to find the owner of an urn discovered in the community of Eastview.

The sealed wooden box was found Aug. 19 and turned over to police.

It has the names of two males, a child and an adult, embossed on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.