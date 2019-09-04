Red Deer RCMP is investigating a possible sexual assault last month and officers are asking the victim to contact them.

Police say a woman was skateboarding about 9 p.m. on Aug. 17 and when she went past a residence on Orr Drive, in the western side of the city, she was approached by a male.

The woman was not hurt but fled the scene.

Officers have identified the man and have been in contact with him and now they want to speak with the female.

Police would not say who reported the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.