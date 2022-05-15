Red hot Red Lot: Free tickets for Calgary Flames' public party gone in minutes

If you had your mind set on grabbing a ticket for this evening's Calgary Flames' Red Lot event at the Saddledome, you might be out of luck.

The public event, which was held ahead of and during a number of the Flames' first-round playoff games, was originally fully open to the public, but the organization announced Saturday it would now be requiring fans to acquire a ticket.

The tickets, which were still completely free of charge, were handed out within minutes once Ticketmaster's online system opened on Sunday morning.

The Calgary Flames organization said the decision to change the admission process to a ticketed event was to "enhance the fan experience."

Fans were allowed to reserve two tickets each, but officials said they were aware that demand for the Red Lot tickets would quickly outweigh the supply.