CALGARY -- Help is available for veterans and their families struggling financially during the pandemic in southeast Alberta, thanks to a new initiative launched by the Redcliff Legion.

Called Put Aside Your Pride, the measure offers free hot meals to members, veterans and their families.

"At this time, particularly in the lead up to the holiday season, we realise that many of our members are finding things difficult and that it is likely that many veterans throughout the Redcliff and Medicine Hat area are in the same boat," said branch president Matthew Watton.

"We just want to do what Legions are supposed to do.”

The Redcliff Legion hasbeen blessed with overwhelming support from the local community, said Watton, through the Legion restaurant’s takeout service, which has also seen food donations for those in need during the current lockdown.

"As the membership secretary, I personally know many of our 366 members and I know many are struggling. I also know that as former military or RCMP, they are immensely proud people which makes it harder for them to reach out," said Legion executive Nicole Pilon.

"I’ve got quite emotional when I’ve heard how some who we are helping are struggling, particularly those with young families trying to work two jobs – it just makes me more determined to do what I can to help.”

Meals can be obtained through the Legion by visiting its Facebook page, or calling 403-548-3217. You will be asked to give your membership number or bring evidence of service with the CAF or RCMP. Those who require family assistance may be asked to bring along their T4 for verification.

The Redcliff Legion was started in 1926 and officials say Redcliff has one of the highest populations of military and RCMP veterans per capita in the province.

Redcliff is about 280 kilometres southeast of Calgary, near Medicine Hat.