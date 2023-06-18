Redcliff man faces multiple charges after gun fired at police

A Redcliff, Alberta man has been charged after shots were fired at police early Friday evening.

Officers responded to a report of an assault and theft at a property in Redcliff. They say they located a suspect, who resisted arrest and fired a gun at them, at 7 p.m .

The suspect then went into a camper on the property, while police contained the area and an emergency response team was dispatched, police said in a release.

More gunshots were heard coming from the trailer.

At around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

No one was injured.

Jonathan Andrew Kearney, 32, faces the following charges

Discharge firearm with intent;

Discharge firearm while being reckless;

Twelve other weapon/firearm offences;

Resisting arrest;

Fail to comply with release conditions; and

Breach of conditional sentence order.

Kearney appeared before a judge and was remanded into custody. He's scheduled to appear in court Tuesday in Medicine Hat.