Registration on the rise at summer camps in Lethbridge; cost holds steady

LETHBRIDGE -

With students out of school, summer camps are getting into full swing in Lethbridge.

Lethbridge College is one of multiple organizations hosting summer camps throughout July and August.

The school says it's a chance to showcase what the college offers while keeping kids active and busy.

"It's great to have that impact and also learn from the kids," said Caylee Vogel, program administrator at the college's Be Fit for Life centre.

"We show them different parts of the college and allow them to explore different areas where they can develop their skills and build on top of what they've learned in the school year."

Sebastian Von Heyking is taking part in his first summer camp at Lethbridge College.

He and his fellow campers are trying their hand at the culinary arts.

"Yesterday, we made some soup -- we made beef barley and cream of cauliflower -- and then today, we're doing a bakery day, so we're making pastries and some dinner rolls," Von Heyking said.

The college is hosting a variety of camps, including culinary, carpentry, welding, cubs, dance and fitness.

"We aimed to increase the number of camps we offered out this year and we do have higher registrations this year," said Joelle Reynolds, associate dean of youth initiatives at Lethbridge College.

"We are expecting to have about 600 campers at least."

Other camps taking place in Lethbridge say they've also noticed an increase in registration numbers.

"The real reason -- we aren't sure -- we've talked to other partners in the community and we're seeing that it's a way in which parents are able to see past the pandemic," said Scott Boyd, senior operations manager at YMCA Lethbridge.

The YMCA is planning to welcome about 800 campers throughout the summer.

Boyd says the cost hasn't been impacted much by the times.

"The cost for us has increased slightly, obviously, throughout the pandemic, but I'd say the cost for users has only gone up a little bit," Boyd said.

Reynolds says the college is in a similar position.

"The costs are really reasonable for summer camps this year and some of them were actually reduced this year, just because we did have some support from sponsors to cover some of the cost of supplies," Reynolds said.

Back in the kitchen, Von Heyking hopes to share his new skills from summer camp with others.

"It's a lot of fun and you get to learn a lot about cooking and baking," Von Heyking said.

Limited registrations are still available at select camps offered through Lethbridge College, the University of Lethbridge and the YMCA.