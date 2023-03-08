Regulator orders TC Energy to reduce operating pressure on Keystone pipeline

Hundreds of kilometres of pipes stacked for the Keystone XL pipeline, in Gascoyne, ND., on April 22, 2015. (Alex Panetta / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Hundreds of kilometres of pipes stacked for the Keystone XL pipeline, in Gascoyne, ND., on April 22, 2015. (Alex Panetta / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Senate showdown ahead? Minister rejects some Bill C-11 amendments

After taking weeks to consider the Senate's changes to the Liberals' contentious online streaming legislation known as Bill C-11, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has confirmed he's rejecting several of the amendments made, prompting a potential legislative showdown.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

  • Giving the middle finger is a 'God-given right,' says Quebec judge

    A Quebec court judge says Canadians have a 'God-given,' constitutionally protected right to flip off obnoxious neighbours. Judge Dennis Galiatsatos made comments in a February ruling acquitting a Montreal-area man of criminal harassment, adding that the fact the man was arrested and prosecuted at all was a bewildering injustice.

  • Urgences-sante recognized for efforts to recruit female workers

    Awarded by the Women in Governance organization, the certification recognizes businesses and groups for their efforts to recruit women workers and promote gender equality. While emergency care services are traditionally male-dominated, the Urgences-santé paramedic team now boasts 25 per cent women. In management, the proportion is higher at nearly 30 per cent.

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina